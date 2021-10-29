Vodafone Idea Very Affordable One-Year Validity Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers multiple prepaid plans with year-long validity to the users. But in the mix, there’s a prepaid plan that is built specifically for the people who are looking for a very pocket-friendly plan. Generally, even with 1.5GB daily data, the year-long prepaid plans tend to cost more than Rs 2,000. But here is Vodafone Idea, with its unique prepaid plan that brings 365 days of validity to the users for a very pocket-friendly cost.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1,499 Prepaid Plan

If you haven’t heard about this prepaid plan a lot, that is because it does not offer the most attractive data benefits. However, it is not meant to compete with other prepaid plans in terms of data benefits. This is a plan built for people who just want to stay connected to the world with a 4G network and can make voice calls whenever they want.

With the Rs 1,499 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea, users get unlimited voice calling for 365 days and a lump-sum 24GB of data. If the user wants, he/she can use this data in a very calculated manner for as long as possible, or he/she can consume it all in one day.

The thing is, this plan is built for users who are primarily looking to make voice calls. This plan is not built for people who want to use SMS and data services heavily. It comes with a validity of 365 days meaning users will be connected to the 4G networks Vodafone Idea all year long to make voice calls.

The Rs 1,499 prepaid plan also offers 3600 SMSes to users. Post that, users won’t be able to send SMS to other customers. Vodafone Idea also offers users a free over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Vi Movies & TV Basic. Through this OTT benefit, users can watch the news, enjoy live TV, movies, and original shows directly on the mobile app of the company.

However, if the 24GB of data feels less to you, there’s always 4G data vouchers that can be purchased from the company. Vodafone Idea offers a total of six 4G data vouchers. These 4G data plans start from Rs 16 for 1GB and range up to Rs 601 with 75GB of data, 56 days of service validity, and a free OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar.

Pay Close Attention to the SMS Benefits

There’s one thing that you should pay close attention to before choosing this plan. Once the SMS benefits of this plan are exhausted, you won’t be able to send SMSes to other people at all. Vodafone Idea doesn’t offer SMS packs to users anymore. Since there are only 3600 SMSes for the complete year, it is very important that SMSes should be used carefully by the users.

As for data, there will never be a shortage of it as long as the user is ready to keep purchasing the 4G data vouchers. This plan is perfect for people who don’t use data much in the first place but then also mostly stay at home connected to a broadband Wi-Fi network.