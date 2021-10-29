SITI Broadband Offers High Value 300 Mbps Plan

SITI Networks is a regional company that provides services in New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, and more states. The company offers both television (TV) and broadband services to users. SITI offers some really good broadband internet plans to the customers lining in Madhya Pradesh (MP). In MP, the company offers its services in Gwalior, MHOW, and Indore. Today, we will be looking at the 300 Mbps broadband plan from the company and check whether it’s worth it or not.

SITI Broadband Turbo Plan With 300 Mbps Speed

SITI Broadband offers a 300 Mbps plan named ‘Turbo’ to the customers living in Gwalior, MP. This plan is available for 1 month, 6 months, and 10 months. The company offers multiple recharge schemes to customers with long-term plans. For one month, the 300 Mbps plan will cost Rs 999 + GST. However, if the user decides to for the 6 months plan, he/she will get 1 month of service free from the company. Likewise, with the 10 months plan, users will get 2 months of service completely free of cost.

So the 10 months plan will essentially become a year-long plan. The company has put a fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit on the amount of data that a user can consume in a month with this plan. However, it is not mentioned on the website of the company. Note that the 6 months and the 10 months plan will also include taxes. If there’s a security deposit charged, it will only be refundable if the customer has consumed the services of the company for at least three months. The company won’t refund the activation charges though.

Users have the option and freedom of purchasing a modem or a Wi-Fi router of their choice from a third company. The activation charges are not uniform across the country and will depend on the region where the customer is living in.