Apple iPhone SE 3 Could Resemble iPhone XR

Back in September, Apple took the wraps off as many as four new iPhones in the iPhone 13 series. Though these devices have the best features, they cost a bomb. For the price conscious Apple fans, the iPhone SE is available at a lesser cost. In select global markets such as India, the iPhone SE 2020 witnessed a great success.

The iPhone SE 2020 was launched four years post the original variant. Now, the company is eying to launch the next-generation iPhone SE that is slated to be launched next year. Also, it is believed that the device could be the last one to feature an LCD display.

Apple iPhone SE 3 Details

As per a report by MyDrivers, a Chinese publication, the iPhone SE 3 could feature a relatively compact form factor of the iPhone XR, which was launched back in 2018. Since the iPhone SE is a low-cost model, the Cupertino tech giant prioritises both the camera and performance, while the design is said to be borrowed from the above-mentioned model launched a few years back.

For those who are unaware, the original iPhone SE appeared to resemble the iPhone 5s while the iPhone SE 2020 is similar to the iPhone 8. Eventually, there could be no surprise that the iPhone SE 3 could resemble the iPhone XR. Given that the iPhone XR was one of the successful models launched by Apple that continued to sell for over two generations until the launch of the iPhone 13, the Apple iPhone SE 3 could also be successful.

When we say iPhone XR-like design, it means that there could be a notch and no Home button. However, we can expect Face ID to be available on the next-generation affordable iPhone. Speculations hint that the iPhone SE 3 might feature a Touch ID at the side similar to the iPad.

Based on previous reports, the iPhone SE 3 is expected to arrive with an A15 Bionic chipset that is used by the iPhone 13 series. It is expected to have a similar performance as the iPhone 13 but the cameras may not be great and might miss out on Cinematic Mode. Also, word is that the iPhone SE 3 could be priced at Rs 42,500 onwards.