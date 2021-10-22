Connect Broadband Offers Multiple Excellent 60 Mbps Broadband Plans

Connect Broadband, which is one of the reliable broadband service providers in the country, is gaining traction among users. The internet service provider offers multiple plans between 40 Mbps and 100 Mbps speed that bundle attractive benefits such as unlimited data, OTT subscriptions, and more. Here, we have listed the broadband plans offered by Connect Broadband that have an internet speed of 60 Mbps.

Connect Broadband 60 Mbps Broadband Plans

The Connect Broadband offers three different broadband plans with 60 Mbps data speed. These plans are available across unlimited, entertainment and security, and entertainment and free ISD calling benefits.

Talking about the Rs 599 unlimited broadband plan offering 60 Mbps internet speed; this plan provides unlimited data benefits, and unlimited and free local and STD calling benefits. This plan does not provide any bundled OTT services and ISD calling.

Connect Broadband's Rs 777 broadband plan is an entertainment and security internet plan. It offers unlimited data, and unlimited and free local and STD calling benefits. There are not any ISD calling benefits that are bundled with this plan. The other aspects of the plan include Sony LIV, ZEE5, Voot Select, and Shemaroo Me. Also, it comes with 1 free antivirus key.

The other 60 Mbps broadband plan offered by Connect Broadband is priced at Rs 999. The basic benefits offered by this internet plan include unlimited data benefits, and unlimited and free local and STD calling benefits. The other benefits of this plan include 1 key antivirus key, OTT subscriptions such as Sony LIV, ZEE5, Voot Select, Shemaroo Me, Epic On, Hungama Music, Hungama Play, and eros now.

Notably, none of the broadband plans from Connect Broadband offers truly unlimited plans. There is a commercial usage policy of 3300GB post which the data speed will drop to 5 Mbps for the Rs 666 plan and 10 Mbps speed for the Rs 599 and Rs 999 plans. Also, these broadband plans offered by Connect Broadband are applicable only in select operational circles and not all over the country. The final cost of these plans will include the GST as well.