Reliance Jio ARPU Up by 3.7% to Rs 143.6 in Q2 FY22

Reliance Jio’s average revenue per user (ARPU) has gone up to Rs 143.6 in the September quarter. It is a growth of 3.7% compared to the ARPU of the preceding quarter. Not only that, but the company’s quarterly net profit also increased from Rs 3,651 crore in Q1 FY22 to Rs 3,728 crore in Q2 FY22. Talking about the half-yearly performance, Jio’s net profit for the first half of the financial year has jumped from Rs 5,538 crore in H1 FY21 to Rs 7,379 crore in H1 FY22. The rise in ARPU will be a big boost for the telco as it was often scrutinised for adding more number of low-paying subscribers.

Data Consumption by Reliance Jio Users Increased

During the September quarter, the average data consumed by per user per month was 17.6GB and the average voice calling minutes consumed by per user per month was Rs 840 minutes. Further, as per TRAI, Jio kept the top position in offering the fastest average 4G download speeds of 20.9 Mbps in India.

Reliance Jio said that it had added a gross number of 35.6 million users in the Q2 FY22. This was the highest figure for the telco in the last seven quarters. The company said that it saw healthy traction in both the FTTH and mobility sector.

Reliance Jio reported the total data traffic to be 23 billion gigabytes (GB) during the quarter which is a 50.9% YoY growth. Further, the voice traffic grew by 1.09 trillion minutes during the quarter which is a 17.6% YoY growth.

The total customer base of the telco at the end of September 30, 2021, was 429.5 million users. The telco reported net additions of 23.8 million subscribers YoY. It is worth noting that Opensignal recently awarded Reliance Jio as the telco providing the best video experience in India along with providing the best coverage and availability of 4G networks.