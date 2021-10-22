COAI Says Amendments in Indian Telegraph RoW Rules to Help With 5G

The laying of fiber is going to be one of the biggest challenges for telecom companies and internet service providers. Especially with 5G, the role of fiber will multiple by several times. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has applauded the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) move to amend the Indian Telegraph RoW rules and add various terms and conditions for laying overhead optical fiber cable (OFC).

COAI Believes This Move from DoT Will Reduce Logistical Costs

COAI, an industry body that represents companies such as Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio, and Bharti Airtel said that the recent move from the DoT will ensure that the necessary infrastructure can be built by the companies at the lowest logistical costs.

Be it mobile wifeliness internet or wired broadband, fiber cables are fundamental to ensure that consistent and high-quality services are delivered. With the current amendments, the DoT has allowed the companies to lay overhead OFC.

This will be a big move because it will reduce the network rollout costs for the internet companies and telecom operators. Further, it will boost India’s vision of 5G radically.

COAI said that the current amendment from the DoT will help with providing connectivity in all the villages of the country through OFC by 2023.

In simple words, this means that the telcos and the internet service providers (ISPs) can lay overhead optical fiber cables. They don’t need to dig around and also don’t have to worry about additional costs related to it.

As per the amendments, the companies will have to prescribe a one-time compensation of Rs 1,000 per kilometre for the laying of OFC. This will further lead to a fee/levy charged by the local authorities.

The telcos and the ISPs will be happy to hear this because now they will be able to rollout out networks and new technologies much faster. It will definitely help the country by providing rural connectivity as fast as possible.