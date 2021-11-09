Netflix Looks to Engage Younger Audience with ‘Kids Clips’

Netflix looks to diversify its user engagement by offering a new section called 'Kids Clips' that will help in promoting content to a younger age audience.

Highlights

  • The latest feature of Netflix is still in the testing stages and hasn’t been made available to all users yet.
  • The ‘Kids Clips’, feature on Netflix will help the entity to promote content to its underage users.
  • This latest feature of Netflix will not be available to the Indian markets as of now.

Netflix

In a move to expand its already huge audience base, Netflix has been targeting various sections of viewers and its tactic could be engaging kids. The streaming giant is looking to grow its kids’ movies and shows collection so that it can reach a wider audience using its latest ‘Kids Clips.’ ‘Kids Clips’ will feature short clips from Netflix’s kids’ movies and tv shows, expecting to increase viewing time on kids’ content. The latest feature of Netflix is still in the testing stages and hasn’t been made available to all users yet.

Netflix Looks to Diversify its Content

Netflix has been looking for ways to engage with its users as much as it can using various features it supports. The ‘Play Something’ feature that Netflix rolled out earlier, gives users the option to watch something random which is generally based on their interests and the type of content they have watched already. This kind of feature helps users of Netflix to discover more content, a solution for something which Netflix has been criticised for in the past.

The ‘Kids Clips’, feature on Netflix will help the entity to promote content to its underage users. According to a report from Business Insider, the latest platform will be quite similar in design to that of TikTok or Instagram Reels. Netflix has already rolled out a section called ‘Fast Laughs’ a similar feature that consisted of quick snippets for its mature audience. However, Netflix will limit the time on the ‘Kids Clips’ section as to how much content a kid can consume at one go. Users will also have an option to directly go to the movie or show if they enjoy the snippet.

This latest feature of Netflix will not be available to the Indian market as of now. The users of the USA and Latin America would be able to enjoy this feature before anyone else and according to the plans as of now, countries like Canada, Australia, and Ireland will follow the suit. Netflix has been focusing on its gaming content as well and is looking to diversify into various types of content in the near future while keeping the focus on its forte, the video content.

