Vodafone Idea Says 5G Will Bring in New Revenue Streams

Vodafone Idea recently demonstrated the use cases of 5G networks in Pune, Maharashtra and Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea, said that 5G would bring with itself new revenue models for the telcos and other ecosystem players. Nevatia said that 5G would enable new transaction systems and partnerships. However, Nevatia refrained from speaking about what exactly will these systems or partnerships will be. Nevatia said that it would be premature to speak about what these models will be because they are still being formed.

For the unaware, In October, Arvind Nevatia replaced Abhijit Kishore as the Chief Enterprise Business officer of Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea Investing in Enterprise Business

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea, might become a prominent source of revenues for the telco. 5G might act as a booster for the enterprise business of Vodafone Idea. The use cases demonstrated in the trials conducted recently were mostly meant for enterprises.

TelecomTalk has reported in the past that Vodafone Idea has been hiring new people to grow its enterprise business. With the comments from Arvind Nevatia, it becomes apparent that Vi is planning to grow its enterprise business further.

5G is expected to directly benefit enterprises more than consumers. But this is the same drive that Bharti Airtel also has. Airtel’s enterprise business is also popular as many companies across the country utilise its data centres, postpaid connections, and more.

Vodafone Idea already has a ton of services under its business offerings, and many more might be added soon when 5G comes to life. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are conducting 5G trials in different parts of the country.

Nevatia said that Vodafone Idea is keeping its mind very open about the revenue streams that can be built offering enterprise services and forming partnerships with the power of 5G networks.