Fastway, KCCL and NXTDigital Updates NCF Charges

Multiple Indian cable operators including Fastway Transmissions, Kerala Vision Digital TV and NXT Digital have now updated their Network Capacity Fee (NCF) with reduced prices for Multi TV Connections. The revised NCF that was introduced by the three cable operators reflects the amendments introduced by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to the National Tariff Order dubbed as NTO 2.0. The users under NTO 2.0 can save more on their cable and DTH connections as the regulator capped the NCF charges on primary and secondary connections. It has to be noted that Hathway Cable and Datacom, GTPL Hathway and Den Networks had updated the NCF charges earlier in the recent weeks.

NXT Digital Revises NCF Charges

According to the revised NCF charges unveiled by Hinduja Group’s NXT Digital, the users would be charged Rs 130 for the first 200 channels and Rs 160 beyond the 200 channels. NXT Digital highlighted that the channels notified by the government will not account for NCF and will be available to users in addition to the ones selected by the user.

Crucially, NXT Digital highlighted that the NCF for Multi TV connection will be charged at 40% of the NCF of the parent Set Top Box (STB).

“The STB with maximum number of channels would be treated as Parent STB,” NXT Digital said in its updated NCF charges.

The company also highlighted that a high-definition (HD) channel would be equal to two standard-definition (SD) channels, in accordance with the regulations.

Fastway and KCCL Also Revise NCF Charges Across India

Similar to NXT Digital, multiple cable operators including Fastway Transmissions and Kerala Vision Digital TV backed by Kerala Communicators Cable Limited (KCCL) have also revised NCF charges.

In early 2020, Siti Cable and Thamizhaga Cable TV Communication (TCCL) had unveiled the revised NCF charges in line with the amendments introduced by Trai. Further, Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV charges a flat fee of Rs 120 as NCF charges while the operator has also revised the Multi TV charges to be 40% of the primary STB.