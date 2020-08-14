Sun Direct Expands Independence Day Packages to Other States

    Yesterday we reported about the new discount offer that Sun Direct is providing with the Tamil DPO 1 channel pack. Now, the DTH operator has extended the benefit to other channel packs as well. Sun Direct had a customer base of close to 70 million last year. The DTH operator has clearly grown at a rapid pace in the country and has become one of the top DTH companies. The two-channel packs which are going to receive the offer are Telugu DPO 1 and Malayalam DPO 1. Both of these channels are going to be availed at a discounted rate for the customers. Let’s take a look at both the offers.

    Sun Direct Telugu DPO 1 and Malayalam DPO 1 Discounted

    With the Telugu DPO 1 channel pack, the customers can enjoy some of the best Telugu regional shows, kids, sports, and other entertainment channels. Normally, this channel pack comes for a price of Rs 190.68 per month. But under the Independence Day, this channel pack has been discounted and is being offered for a mere Rs 142 per month. Apart from this, the customer can also purchase this plan for 7 months by paying Rs 993 for it.

    Coming to the Malayalam DPO 1 pack, customers purchasing the channel pack will be able to enjoy some of the best Malayalam regional shows, sports, kids, and other entertainment channels. It comes for a price of Rs 185.59 normally. But after the Independence Day discount offer, the channel pack will be available to customers for a price of Rs 142. The customers can also get a 7 month recharge by paying Rs 991 for it.

    The Tamil DPO 1 pack has got a discount as well. The normal rate of the channel pack is Rs 168.64. But under the discount offer, it is available for a mere price of Rs 111. Customers can also opt for a 9-month subscription at once by paying Rs 999. The Tamil DPO 1 pack from Sun Direct comes with Tamil regional channels, kids, sports, and other entertainment channels.

