Realme Q3 Series Launch Confirmed: Expected Specifications

Realme, the smartphone manufacturing brand, has confirmed the launch of its Realme Q3 today on its official Weibo handle. The company is yet to reveal the upcoming smartphone’s exact launch date, but it seems that the launch is imminent. The company has assured that it’s working on the Realme Q3 lineup, and the launch is coming soon. The handset is said to fall in the budget segment, and Realme Product Director Wang Wei Derek confirmed that this series wouldn’t be as powerful as the Realme GT. Let’s have a detailed look at the confirmed launch information of the Realme Q3.

Realme Q3 Launch Confirmed

According to the official Weibo post, the Realme Q3 series going to launch soon in the home country China. The Weibo post also mentioned that the company had sold over 1 million smartphones in the Realme Q2 series. The smartphone series includes the Realme Q2i 5G, Realme Q2 5G, and the Realme Q2 Pro 5G. Realme Q3 series is going to be the successor of the existing Realme Q2 series, considering that we can expect that the upcoming series will also arrive with three smartphone models.

Wang Wei Derek also suggests that the Realme GT lineup has seen huge success as it comes with top-notch offering in aggressive pricing. Further, he added that the company is currently planning to keep everyone happy by launching smartphones in the budget segment. The Realme Q3 will be a combination of GT and Q series; it would be rich in performance and lite on the pocket.

There is still no information about the specifications of the upcoming Realme Q3 series. However, rumours and leaks suggest that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC by the end of April in China. A new smartphone from the brand was also spotted in the TENNA listing with the model number RMX2205. The handset was believed to be the Realme 8i. However, there is no confirmation about the name of the device; there is a fair possibility that it could be one of the Realme Q3 series phones.

Going with the MyDrivers report, the smartphone is expected to launch with a 120Hz refresh rate display. It’s said to be powered by the MediaTek 1100 chipset with 5G connectivity under the hood. The Realme Q3 is tipped to be fuelled by a massive 4,500mAh battery, and the company is also expected to include a 65W fast charger in the retail box. The company is yet to reveal more details about the upcoming Q3 series, and we can expect more information soon.