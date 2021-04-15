Realme 8 5G Teased to Feature a 6.5 Inch Punch-Hole Display

Realme 8 5G will launch in Thailand on April 21, but the company has started to tease a few features before its launch. The latest teasers have revealed some never-before announced specifications. The Realme 8 5G is teased to be about 8.5mm thin. Flipkart is being used as a teasing platform for India; however, a launch date hasn’t been declared yet. The upcoming phone will likely launch in India on April 22. To know more about Realme 8 5G’s confirmed features, keep reading until the end.

Realme 8 5G Confirmed Features

Realme Thailand chose to tease its upcoming Realme 8 5G via social media channels, much ahead of its launch, i.e. on April 21. The first teaser reveals details about the device, including the 6.5-inch punch-hole display with the cutout on the top left corner of the screen. The handset will support a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Besides this, a slight chin was shown by means of a teaser at the bottom of the handset, along with the SIM tray located on the left spine.

Another teaser unveiled that Realme 8 5G will be 8.5mm thin and will weigh 185 grams. The fingerprint sensor will be mounted on the right edge of the phone, along with a 3.5mm audio port at the bottom edge. The teaser also verifies that the handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery and be launched in two colour options: Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue.

Teasers in the past have demonstrated that Realme 8 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC. More details are expected to be revealed in the Thailand launch event that will commence at 6 pm local time (4.30 pm IST) on April 21 that will be streamed on all social channels.

Recently, a Google Play Console listing implied that the Realme 8 5G may run on Android 11 and will sport a full-HD+ display (1,080×2,400 pixels) and will come with 8GB RAM. It was first spotted on Geekbench with 8GB RAM and Android 11 besides the Dimensity 700 SoC. The phone is highly expected to launch in India on April 22, which is just a day after the smartphone’s launch in Thailand.