Sony 32W830 Android Smart TV Launched for Rs 31,900 in India

Sony has launched the most awaited 32W830 Smart Android LED TV in India. It is one of the most feature-rich in the 32-inch segment in India. Its salient features include support for Google Assistant and HDR support for HDR10 and HLG formats. The features, however, cost quite a lot for the 32-ich TV, and moreover, the TV has also taken the spotlight for being the most expensive one in the 32-inch segment. To know more about its specifications, price and availability, read ahead.

Sony 32W830 Smart Android LED TV Specifications

The Sony 32W830 Smart LED TV runs an unspecified version of Android TV just like the others from the brand. Google Assistant can be controlled through a remote that comes with the TV as well as through voice using any linked smart speakers for a hands-free experience. The TV supports a resolution of 1,366×7,68 pixels and comes along with a built-in Google Chromecast that facilitates casting with other compatible devices.

The HDR10 and HLG formats above mentioned for the TV is supported at the processing and compatibility level. The output, however, cannot be displayed in these formats. The TV further supports a full-HD 60Hz signal.

The connectivity options include a Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless connectivity, two USB ports and 3.5mm audio output. Along with the HDMI ARC support, the TV also can produce a rated audio output of 20W from its stereo speaker system. The 16GB internal storage allows you to store apps and app data and Sony’s X-Reality Pro picture processing technology.

Sony 32W830 Smart LED TV Price

The TV comes costly for being in the 32-inch segment, as mentioned before. The price of it can directly be compared to competing brands such as Amazon Basics and Vu, which are priced less than Rs 31,900 that measure 43-inch and 50-inch, respectively. Sony promises reliability and expects to draw more customers and retain the existing ones through its reputation and its widely-spread sales channels. The newspapers have listed Sony 32W830 Smart LED TV as one of the well-equipped 32-inch TV’s you can buy at the moment. With these many good reviews, it will be exciting to watch how the TV gets accepted in the market.