Verizon 5G Business Internet Services Deployed in 21 New U.S. Cities

Verizon Business has taken a step further in the expansion of its fixed wireless connectivity offering dubbed as 5G Business Internet to 21 new U.S cities. The new offering by Verizon Business leverages the 5G mmWave network as the spine of connectivity which is referred to as 5G Ultra Wideband. As reported by RCR Wireless, the new cities included in the expansion of Verizon’s 5G Business Internet are Denver, Dallas, Detroit, Cincinnati, Atlanta, Anaheim, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Miami, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, St. Louis and St. Paul.

Verizon Business Customers Will Get Unlimited High-Speed Internet

Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business, said that as the entity has expanded the 5G Business footprint in new cities, businesses of all types and sizes can access superfast speeds, low latency, stable network and next-generation applications enabled by 5G Ultra Wideband with no data limits or throttling. He further said that Verizon would continue to expand the 5G Business Internet services and offer competitive pricing, flexibility and capability of the entity’s full suite of products and services to more businesses all over the country.

Verizon 5G Business customers will get unlimited data plans with different internet speed plans. Customers will get the option to pick a 400 Mbps plan to cater to the different needs of their business. The 5G Business Internet service complements the diverse portfolio of network and digital transformation tools developed by Verizon. The portfolio includes impeccable services like 5G mobility and 5G Edge mobile-edge computing (MEC) service, BlueJeans, advance security services, OneTalk voice communications, IoT and other business services.

5G to Create New Opportunities for Verizon

Verizon recently conducted a survey along with Morning Consult. The survey revealed some of the upcoming impact of the 5G footprint around the globe. Nearly seven in ten decision-makers that account for nearly 69% said that 5G would help their company in eliminating the negative impact caused by Covid-19. Almost 80% of decision-makers agreed that 5G would open the door to new opportunities for their company. Further, nearly 48% of the participants have already provided and planning to provide 5G-capable smartphone to employees within the next 6 months.