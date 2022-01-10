Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Launched in India With Exynos 2100 Chipset

Samsung has finally launched the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India on Monday. The all-new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is the successor device to Galaxy S20 FE 5G launched last year and a slightly modified variant of Samsung Galaxy S21. There have been several rumours surrounding the device before the launch, and as it turns out, some of them were correct. The device features a triple rear camera setup, and the Indian variant of the device features an Exynos 2100 chipset. The newly launched device will be competing with the OnePlus 9 and Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphones in India.

Specifications for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The all-new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with a display featuring a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display of the device has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for an added layer of protection. As mentioned above, the latest device from Samsung features an Exynos 2100 chipset paired up with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The device features a triple rear camera setup on its camera module consisting of a 12MP primary camera with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide shooter and an 8MP telephoto camera. The handset also features a 32MP selfie camera at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

In India, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available in 128GB and 256GB internal storage variants. The latest device from Samsung has an IP68-certification for dust and water resistance. The new handset from Samsung is backed by a 4500mAh battery and supports 25W Super-Fast wired fast charging, 15W wireless fast charging, and reverse charging technology. Connectivity options on Galaxy S21 FE 5G includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Price and Availability for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The all-new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has been priced at Rs 54,999 and Rs 58,999 for the 128GB and 256GB storage variants respectively. The latest handset is available in four colour options – Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White and will be available for purchase from January 11 (Tuesday) via Amazon, the official website of Samsung and other e-commerce websites and select retail stores.