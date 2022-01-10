Reliance Jio Customers Confused After Recent Change in Benefits

Reliance Jio customers are a little confused as to which plans the JioMart Maha cashback offer is applicable on. Earlier, when Jio announced the cashback offer, it was relayed that the offer would be applicable on select prepaid plans, which were only three at the time — Rs 299, Rs 666, and Rs 719. But this rule has changed, and since the company hasn’t made any official announcement, a lot of consumers are confused. The Reliance JioMart Maha cashback of 20% is now applicable on every prepaid plan that costs Rs 200 or more. So the cashback is not just limited to the above three plans anymore.

Customers Confused About the Cashback Program of Jio

While this is a good thing only for the customers at the end of the day, a lack of announcement from Jio is making users choose either the Rs 299, Rs 666, or the Rs 719 plan for cashback. But since it is now eligible with every unlimited benefit prepaid plan above Rs 200, users can flexibly recharge with their favourite prepaid tariffs from Jio and get the cashback.

The maximum amount of cashback that a Jio customer can earn in a day is Rs 200. Users can also redeem their 20% cashback on their next recharge with Jio through the MyJio application or the company’s website. The cashback amount or points can also be used across Reliance Retail channels.

Jio customers in the TelecomTalk community were a little confused about the change in policy until now. There’s no confirmation on when the cashback policy was changed, but it has to be recent. Most probably, this is Jio’s way of giving some comfort to its customers after the recent prepaid tariff hikes. With the cashback, Jio customers can get discounts on their next mobile recharge, which makes Jio’s prepaid plans a very cheap and amazing alternative against the prepaid plans offered by other private telecom service providers, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi).