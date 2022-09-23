Indian Govt Investing $30 Billion to Bring 4G and 5G to Rural Areas: Report

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2022, Ashwini Vaishnaw, telecom and IT minister, said that the government is investing nearly $30 billion to ensure last-mile connectivity of 4G and 5G networks in every village of the country. 

Highlights

  • The Indian government wants the 4G and 5G networks to reach rural parts of the country as well.
  • The minister said that the government is building a whole ecosystem of village entrepreneurs.
  • Building a robust digital infrastructure is very important in order to make India a completely digital nation.

Follow Us

Indian government

The Indian government wants the 4G and 5G networks to reach rural parts of the country as well. India suffers from the digital divide mainly because private companies don't want to invest in rural areas much because of low ROI (return on investment). But according to an IANS report, the central government is going to take care of the digital needs of the users in rural India. Speaking at the 'Global Fintech Fest 2022', Ashwini Vaishnaw, telecom and IT minister, said that the government is investing nearly $30 billion to ensure last-mile connectivity of 4G and 5G networks in every village of the country.

The minister said that the government is building a whole ecosystem of village entrepreneurs. Vaishnaw added that the government has reached out to over 1.5 lakh gram panchayats to date, the model is tested, and approximately 80,000 new connections are being facilitated every month.

Building a robust digital infrastructure is very important in order to make India a completely digital nation. Rural India shouldn't be left behind and should be given equal opportunity to participate in the new trends and growth areas. It would be good for the overall economy of the country.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G: Everything You Should Know Before the 5G Launch
Airtel 5G is to be rolled out in a month. By Dec, you should have coverage in key metros followed by rapid expansion to cover the entire country. Airtel expects to cover Urban India by the end of 2023
By Tanay Singh Thakur
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
Airtel offers Data only packs for prepaid users to those who need additional data and are constantly on the move. Users can recharge with these data packs over top of an existing plan.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments