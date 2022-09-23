The Indian government wants the 4G and 5G networks to reach rural parts of the country as well. India suffers from the digital divide mainly because private companies don't want to invest in rural areas much because of low ROI (return on investment). But according to an IANS report, the central government is going to take care of the digital needs of the users in rural India. Speaking at the 'Global Fintech Fest 2022', Ashwini Vaishnaw, telecom and IT minister, said that the government is investing nearly $30 billion to ensure last-mile connectivity of 4G and 5G networks in every village of the country.

The minister said that the government is building a whole ecosystem of village entrepreneurs. Vaishnaw added that the government has reached out to over 1.5 lakh gram panchayats to date, the model is tested, and approximately 80,000 new connections are being facilitated every month.

Building a robust digital infrastructure is very important in order to make India a completely digital nation. Rural India shouldn't be left behind and should be given equal opportunity to participate in the new trends and growth areas. It would be good for the overall economy of the country.