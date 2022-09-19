Nothing Phone 1 to be Available at an Unbelievable Price on Flipkart

The Nothing Phone (1) will be offered as part of the Catch Me If You Can Sale on September 20, 12:00 PM, according to a new banner on Flipkart. It will cost Rs 25,999.

  • The Phone (1) boasts a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display panel.
  • The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ is a mid-range octa-core CPU that powers the Nothing Phone (1).
  • A 4,500mAh battery is included with the Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (1)

With the Nothing Phone (1), Nothing made its smartphone debut back in July. The Nothing Phone (1) India pricing starts at Rs 33,999 after a price increase of Rs 1,000 across all three variants that was announced by Nothing last month. When the upcoming Big Billion Days on Flipkart begin on September 23, the Nothing Phone (1) will be offered at a discount of Rs 5,000 (September 22 for Flipkart Plus members). However, Flipkart and Nothing have something in store for you if you're someone who can't wait to get your hands on this fantastic deal. The Nothing Phone (1) will be offered as part of the Catch Me If You Can Sale on September 20, 12:00 PM, according to a new banner on Flipkart. It will cost Rs 25,999. Keep in mind that this effective price includes bank offers and an exchange incentive of up to Rs 3,000.

Nothing Phone (1) Features and Specifications

The 6.55-inch OLED display panel on the Phone (1) boasts a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The smartphone includes Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a corner punch hole notch to accommodate the front camera. A mid-range octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ CPU, along with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, powers the Nothing Phone (1). Nothing OS, which runs on Android 12, is the operating system. Nothing also stated that it would provide three years of Android OS updates, although it intends to release the Android 13 version for the gadget in 2023.

The 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS is part of a dual-rear camera system used by Phone (1) from Nothing. Another 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle lens and an LED flash are attached to it. It has a 16MP camera for selfies. A 4,500mAh battery is included with the Phone (1). It is compatible with 5W reverse wireless charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 33W wired fast charging. Please be aware that a charging adapter is not included in the Nothing Phone (1) retail packaging.

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

