Reliance Jio, a leading telecom company in India, has launched 5G beta services in Assam. The telco will be inviting users under the Welcome Offer to experience its 5G in the state. At an event held in Guwahati, Jio launched 5G in Assam. Along with this, the telco announced 5G for seven more cities across four states, including Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. The eight new cities where Jio's 5G will now be available are - Guwahati, Hubli-Dharwad, Belgaum, Mangalore, Chertala, Warangal, Karimnagar, and Solapur.

Users in the above-mentioned cities can look for invites from Jio if they are on the Rs 239 plan or more. Jio has now launched 5G in 93 cities of the nation. Reliance Jio doesn't charge anything additional from the 4G customers for inviting them to use 5G. In fact, users get truly unlimited data with super-high speeds of 1 Gbps+.

Reliance Jio Invested Rs 2500 Crore in Assam for 5G

Reliance Jio said that it has invested around Rs 2500 crore in Assam for rolling out 5G in the state. This is separate from the telco's Rs 9500 crore investment in the state to provide mobile network services. In addition, Jio said that its 5G-powered Wi-Fi networks would be available for customers visiting the temple premises of the Kamakhya temple.

Reliance Jio has now launched 5G in 93 Indian cities and is very close to hitting the mark of 100 cities. The telco is deploying 5G SA (standalone) networks throughout the nation. Jio has said that by December 2023, it would cover the entire nation with its 5G networks. Jio's 5G network services are still in the beta phase, so not every Jio customer can use it.

In case you are on a plan that costs less than Rs 239, then you can recharge with the Rs 61 data voucher to become eligible to get the 5G invite. Note that recharge with the Rs 61 plan doesn't guarantee you a 5G invite; it just makes you eligible for it.