iQOO 11 Comes to India, How is it Different from OnePlus 11

iQOO 11 has finally launched in India. It has become the first smartphone in the country to sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Just a month later, we will see another smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in India - OnePlus 11 5G. Both the OnePlus 11 5G and the iQOO 11 5G will be competing for attention from consumers as both devices are expected to be priced very close. Now, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G was priced in the 65,000+ range, but I am getting a feeling that the OnePlus 11 would be priced slightly lower than that. Let me just walk you through the iQOO 11 so that we can then compare it with the OnePlus 11 and see how it is different.

iQOO 11 Specifications in India

iQOO 11 is meant to be a super flagship phone. Thus it comes with a large 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED LTPO 4.0 display with resolution support of 3200 x 1440 pixels. The maximum refresh rate that this display can support is 144Hz. Now that is something impressive because almost every flagship smartphone, even in the ultra-premium range, supports a maximum of 120Hz refresh rate.

You don't have to worry about battery drain because of the high refresh rate display as there's LTPO 4.0 technology which keeps switching the display between different refresh rate levels depending on the content on the screen. The maximum brightness supported by the iQOO 11's display is 1800 nits, which is a very good thing for people who mostly use their smartphones under the sun.

As mentioned above, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is a chipset built on TSMC's 4nm and is coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. iQOO 11 has an in-display fingerprint scanner and also supports face unlock.

In the camera department, the smartphone boasts a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary Samsung GN5 sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 13MP 2x telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calls, there's a 16MP snapper at the front. The device will run on Android 13-based Funtouch OS out of the box. iQOO said that iQOO 11 would get three years of major Android OS updates.

Now, let's quickly go over the price of the smartphone and then we will compare it with the OnePlus 11 5G.

iQOO 11 5G Price in India

iQOO 11 5G will be available in India in two memory variants: 8GB+128GB and 16GB+512GB. There's no 12GB+256GB variant, which many Indians would have loved to see. The 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 59,999, while the 16GB+512GB is priced at Rs 64,999. So the price difference between the two variants is Rs 5000. But, if you are an HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank card holder, then you will get an instant discount of Rs 5000, which would effectively lower the price of the smartphone to Rs 54,999 and Rs 59,999 for the two variants.

OnePlus 11 5G, What is the Difference with iQOO 11 5G?

OnePlus 11 5G launched in China a few days back. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display with resolution support of 3216x1440 pixels (QHD+), which is the same as the iQOO 11. But this smartphone only supports 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the iQOO 11 5G supports 144Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness supported by the OnePlus 11 5G is 1300nits, which is 400nits lower than the iQOO 11 5G.

The OnePlus 11 5G also packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC which you will also get with the iQOO 11 5G. OnePlus 11 5G has a 5000mAh battery like the iQOO 11 5G, but with support for 100W fast charging, which is 20W lower than the iQOO 11 5G.

In the camera department of the OnePlus 11 5G, you will see 50MP primary sensor with OIS support, 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 32MP telephoto sensor. For selfies, there's a 16MP sensor at the front.

It will be very interesting to see how OnePlus goes about the pricing of the OnePlus 11 5G in India. On paper, the device looks slightly behind the iQOO 11 5G. But at the end of the day, it is not just specs on the paper that matter, but the overall software experience that you get while using a smartphone that determines how good of an experience you get with it.

OnePlus 11 5G might come with promised Android OS updates of four years, which would make a significant difference in the buying decision of a user. iQOO 11 5G and OnePlus 11 5G will give each other strong competition in India, and it will be interesting to follow which device wins after a few quarters.