OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Differences Listed

The OnePlus 11 is scheduled to launch in New Delhi, India, on February 7. However, given that the flagship has already been released in China a few days ago, we can anticipate that the phone will have the same specifications there as well. The OnePlus 11 offers major improvements in the camera department over its predecessor, the OnePlus 10 Pro, in addition to the customary performance gain. Let's examine how the OnePlus 11 differs from the OnePlus 10 Pro from the previous year.

OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Display

Both flagships come with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display that supports HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits. The display's resolution is 1,440 x 3,216 pixels. In terms of the differences, the OnePlus 11's display has a slight advantage over the OnePlus 10 Pro because it supports Dolby Vision, which the former flagship omits.

OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Processor, RAM, and Storage

The OnePlus 11 has a more potent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is supposed to offer 35 percent quicker CPU performance than the OnePlus 10 Pro's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Both of these chipsets support 5G and are built using a 4nm fabrication technique.

In terms of storage, the base model of the OnePlus 10 Pro has 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, while the other model has 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM. The OnePlus 11 has storage options of 12GB RAM with 256GB ROM, 16GB RAM with 256GB ROM, and 16GB RAM with 512GB ROM, and it employs UFS 4.0 storage speeds.

OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Battery

Both of these phones have the same 5000mAh battery size. With 100W fast charging, the OnePlus 11 charges more quickly, but the 10 Pro is the only one of the pair that support wireless charging.

OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Camera

The OnePlus 11 features enhanced cameras across the rear lenses, including a 50MP main camera, a 32MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera with a field of view of 115 degrees. The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 48MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 150-degree 50MP ultra-wide lens for its optics. In comparison to the 32MP front sensor on the OnePlus 10 Pro, the front camera in the OnePlus 11 has a lower resolution of 16MP.

OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Verdict

Because of its superior processor and main camera, the OnePlus 11 outperforms the 10 Pro in terms of specs, but the 10 Pro is still very competitively priced, has wireless charging, and has a superior selfie camera. You can choose the smartphone that best suits you based on your demands.