OnePlus to Go Back to Old Style, No OnePlus 11 Pro this Time

The OnePlus 11 was just released in China, shattering all previous pre-sales booking records for the brand there. A senior corporate executive, however, claims that the firm will not introduce the OnePlus 11 Pro, the rumoured high-end successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro. On February 7, the OnePlus 11 is scheduled to launch in India.

There is no OnePlus 11Pro, but OnePlus 11 is a mobile phone in place, OnePlus President Li Jie responded to a user who asked about the high-end phone on Weibo.

OnePlus 11 Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 11 has a 2K LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery unit that supports 100W SuperVOOC rapid charging and has an AAC-powered Bionic Vibration motor. The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which can be combined with an Adreno 740 GPU and up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, powers the gadget. The smartphone is powered by Android 13 with ColorOS 13 on top.

Regarding the camera set-up, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera that consists of a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 48MP Sony IMX58 extreme wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 32MP portrait sensor. For taking selfies and conducting video calls, it boasts a front-facing 16MP camera with an f/2.4 lens.

Aside from those, the device also has 5G connectivity, 4G connectivity, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, GPS, NFC, and other functions. Additionally, Li Jie responded to a commenter, "apmon", who said that the OnePlus 11 pre-sales had shattered the company's booking records on his Weibo post.

OnePlus 11 Price in China

The OnePlus 11 costs CNY 3,999, CNY 4,399, and CNY 4,899 in the RAM and storage configurations of 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB, respectively.