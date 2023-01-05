UPI Limit Per Day for Amazon Pay, PhonePe, Google Pay and More

For the most part, UPI has made life simple. The payment method is undoubtedly one of the most popular digital techniques. Due to the simplicity of payment, you might occasionally go over your daily limit. When you use UPI to make a payment, there are numerous apps, banks, and various combinations and permutations at play. The daily limit could be one of the frequent causes of a rejected transaction. The maximum amount of money you can send or receive each day and each month is capped. Different apps, UPI, and banks may have different limits.

Reputable private banks and a small number of public sector banks have set a monthly cap on UPI transactions. In contrast to IDFC bank, which set a restriction of Rs 7,00,000, SBI has not set a limit for UPI transactions.

Google Pay UPI transfer limit

For all UPI apps and bank accounts, Google Pay permits up to ten transaction limits and daily transfers of up to Rs 10,00,000. In particular, GPay removes daily transaction limits when a money request totals more than Rs 2,000.

Paytm UPI Transfer Limit

With Paytm UPI, users may send up to Rs 1 lakh. The maximum number of transfers each Paytm hour is 20,000. For Paytm, the hourly rate is five, and the daily rate is twenty transactions.

PhonePe UPI Transfer Limit

PhonePe has established a daily restriction of Rs 100,000 for UPI transactions. The cap, nevertheless, can vary depending on the bank. Furthermore, a person is only permitted to make a maximum of 10 or 20 PhonePe UPI transactions per day, depending on the requirements of the bank.

Amazon Pay UPI Transfer Limit

Additionally, Amazon Pay has limited the amount that may be sent using UPI to Rs. 1,000,000. It should be noted that consumers can only make purchases of Rs 5,000 in the first 24 hours after registering for Amazon Pay UPI. The daily transaction cap varies by bank and is twenty.

If your bank limits have been reached and your daily transaction total is less than the UPI limit, but you are still experiencing issues, try a different bank account. The amount you can send or receive may be subject to restrictions set by your bank. For additional details and clarification regarding the failed transaction, you can also speak with your bank directly.