3i Infotech to Deploy Super App for RailTel, Gets Awarded Wi-Fi Monetisation Project

Global IT business 3i Infotech reported receiving a multi-year Wi-Fi Monetization Project from RaiTel Corporation of India. For this project, 3i Infotech will create and launch a super app for RailTel that will give digital advertisers and marketers the ideal platform to mass-market, local, and hyper-local content or adverts. The Wi-Fi Monetization Project's ambition is to connect "Bharat" in its totality and bring about a significant shift in the Indian railways. Its goal is to develop a media platform with a measurable and physical footprint across India.

RailTel Chooses 3i Infotech for the Wi-Fi Monetization Project

One of the biggest independent telecom infrastructure providers in India is RailTel Corporation of India, a Mini Ratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Railways. Whereas RailTel has already provided free public Wi-Fi networks, the Wi-Fi Monetization Project will reach more than 6108 railway stations throughout every state, city, town, and district in India.

The super app from RailTel will give users free high-speed internet access as well as simple access to Indian Railways services and information, as well as value-added services like infotainment, e-commerce, education, and premium content offerings. The super app wants to rank among the top in India in terms of users, usage, and time spent. Over 1.1 million different users log onto RailTel's public Wi-Fi network each day. With the help of this partnership, station Wi-Fi plans to improve the online experience for WiFi users. RailTel and a group managed by 3i Infotech have agreed to a 5-year contract for this project.

According to the contract, the consortium managed by 3i Infotech will guarantee RailTel a minimum amount of revenue coupled with a revenue-sharing agreement. The project's suggested revenue streams include the "Captive Wi-Fi Network," an active ecosystem that needs to be improved in order to generate advertising money.

The potential for combined revenue is estimated to be in excess of Rs 250 crore. Over a five-year timeframe, the Wi-Fi Monetization Project's potential revenue is estimated to reach upwards of Rs 1000 crore. Sanjai Kumar, Chairman and MD of RailTel, asserts that this public-private partnership on Wi-Fi network monetisation will genuinely improve the experience of railway passengers by offering clients a distinctive digital experience.