Truke BTG X1 Affordable Earbuds Launched in India for Rs 1499

With the introduction of the Truke BTG X1 Gaming Earbuds in India, Truke broadens its BTG TWS line-up. Indian company Truke is well-known for its accessories. The company mainly offers inexpensive smartwatches and wireless earphones. The 40ms low-latency gaming mode on the BTG X1 is one of the device's standout features; it promises to lessen audio lag when playing games and viewing movies on OTT apps. Additionally, these earbuds offer "Open-to-pair" technology, which enables you to pair them with a previously connected device by just opening the charging case's top without taking them out of the case. The company offers a number of wireless earbud collections. BTG (Born to Game) is one of these series. Let's take a look at the product specifications and other features.

Truke BTG X1 Specifications and Features

Bluetooth 5.3 is used to connect the Truke BTG X1 earbuds to gadgets. The earbuds feature 12mm titanium drivers and can play audio files in the SBC and ACC codecs. On a full charge, the buds may operate for up to 10 hours. On the other hand, the product offers up to 48 hours of battery life when used with the charging case.

The earbuds' appearance is similar to that of Apple Airpods. That is, the buds come with a lack of silicon buds and have stems. The charging case, however, is quite unique because it resembles a pebble and is encircled by 20 RGB LED lights. Other features include touch controls, ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for calls, a 40ms low latency mode for games, Instant pairing technology with Open-to-Pair technology, volume control with a simple tap, and more.

Truke BTG X1 Price and Availability in India

The cost of the Truke BTG X1 wireless earphones in India is RS 1,499 ($18). The item is currently available for just Rs 999 ($12) for a short period of time. The earbuds are available on Flipkart and Amazon.