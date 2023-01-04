Oppo Could Go Apple, Samsung and Google Way to Make Own Smartphone Chips

According to rumours, Oppo is developing a custom smartphone processor that might soon make an appearance on the company's forthcoming handsets. Oppo has reportedly been developing its own processors, while using chipsets from companies like Qualcomm and MediaTek. A trustworthy source claims that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is developing a specialised chipset that will run its handsets before the end of the next year. Thousands of employees were reportedly engaged by the company for the project. It hasn't yet formally stated that it would create a smartphone SoC, though.

The industry is allegedly "more optimistic" about Oppo's chips, according to tipster Ice Universe. Oppo may be working independently to develop a chipset that will be utilised in smartphones as early as 2024, according to a recent tweet by tipster Ice Universe. Prior to now, several significant smartphone makers expressed interest in creating dedicated CPUs, either independently or in collaboration with other chip manufacturers. The tipster added that Oppo has also engaged a chip development team made up of thousands of committed experts for this purpose and that the chip may be utilised in Oppo phones as early as 2024.

Since creating a chipset from scratch is thought to be a very difficult process, several smartphone manufacturers have opted to collaborate with other chipmakers like Samsung or Qualcomm. In the past, Google collaborated with South Korean multinational Samsung to create its own Tensor chipset, which was used in the Pixel 6 series. The organisations also collaborated on the second-generation Tensor G2 processor, which powers Google's most recent Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.

Apart from the Exynos chips that Samsung System LSI provides for its Exynos-powered devices, the company is also said to have established a specialised application processor (AP) team and may be working on a custom chip for its Galaxy smartphones. According to a GSMArena report, MediaTek earlier unveiled the Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture, which aimed to make its chipsets open for customization by smartphone manufacturers.

It is crucial to remember that the firm has not yet made any public announcements about its plans to create its own chipset for cell phones, as was already indicated.