CES 2023: Samsung Introduces New Affordable MicroLED TVs

The Quantum Dot OLED, Neo QLED, and MicroLED TV from Samsung were unveiled during the CES 2023 event. While Samsung had previously introduced MicroLED TVs, their biggest drawback was their small screens and the fact that they needed a specialist to set them up. The previous generation of TVs also cost more money. However, the issue with the earlier MicroLED TV has been resolved by the more recent models. It will not be as expensive as its predecessor and has smaller screen sizes.

Samsung MicroLED TVs Specifications and Features

The latest models in the 2023 MICRO LED series are available in sizes ranging from 50 to 140 inches. The 99.9% screen-to-body ratio of the Micro LED CX, which Samsung is promoting, implies that this TV has an almost zero-width bezel, giving the impression that your movies and TV shows are floating in space. Furthermore, a variety of alternatives for an unrivalled screen experience and visual quality are provided to customers by the size ranges. The newest MicroOLED TV on the market, according to Samsung, is also the tiniest and least expensive.

Additionally, the TV features a 240Hz refresh rate. A significant benefit of the TV's modular design is that it may be completely customised to fit a customer's preferred arrangement because it is not limited by shape, ratio, or size.

Samsung MicroLED TVs Price

Given that the 110-inch version of it costs $156,000 and is also available in 88- and 99-inch versions, the new 76-inch edition may cost many tens of thousands of dollars, at the very least.

For its Gambar 3.0, Samsung is delivering a new MiniMap Sharing and Virtual Aim Point. Minimap sharing enables you to share the minimap of the game you're playing to a secondary display, which may sound odd given that you'd probably want to view it on the screen you're really playing on. Regardless, there is currently no information available regarding the device's price and availability. Although it will undoubtedly be less expensive than its predecessor, many people still won't be able to afford it.