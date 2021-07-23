Micromax In 2B Specifications Revealed Via Leak Ahead of July 30 Launch

Homegrown smartphone brand Micromax had made its return a couple of months back with two new devices, both of which seemed to offer competitive specifications that could take the fight to the likes of Realme and Xiaomi, but, with the upper hand being an Indian company, at a time when Chinese goods were being boycotted.

Now, Micromax has come out after a couple of months of remaining stagnant, to announce that the company will be launching a new handset on 30 July, with the moniker Micromax In 2B.

Going by the name, it is more than evident that this new handset will be the successor to the In 1B budget handset that was launched back in 2020.

Today, a new leak has come through via PriceBaba, revealing the key specifications of the upcoming handset, which according to the company in its promotional material, is aimed at gig workers.

Micromax In 2B Specifications, Features Leaked!

As mentioned above, the leak from PriceBaba reveals key details like the display and processor. The device will supposedly feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop styled notch on top to house the front selfie snapper.

Performance-wise, the device will rely on the Unisoc T610 chipset, and the device is tipped to feature a design similar to the In 1B. There is no major rise in performance, given as to how the IN 1B featured the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. Storage variants are expected to be limited to just one, a 4GB+64GB variant.

Optics wise, the device will make use of a dual-rear-camera setup with a primary 13MP sensor, coupled with a 2MP secondary sensor. Towards the front, there will be an 8MP selfie snapper.

Software specifications are not yet known, but the device should run Android 11 out of the box. It will house a 5000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging, which should be more than adequate battery-life wise, but the charging times might be a bit of a headache, considering that most budget handsets have moved to at least 18W charging.

Pricing wise, the predecessor of the In 2B, the Micromax In 1B was introduced in India for just Rs 6,999 or approximately $94, so it will be interesting to see whether the Indian brand can keep the pricing similar or avoid a major price hike, but, to know for sure, we will have to wait for the launch event to commence.