Samsung Introduces Upgrades to SDN Solutions for Better 5G Management

Samsung Electronics on Friday announced that it had released an upgraded version of its software-defined networking or SDN solutions in order to help mobile operators and enterprises when it comes to the management of their respective 5G or 5th-Gen network.

The Korean tech giant added that its new SDN solutions would be key in providing support to various enterprises in different kinds of sectors, such as retail and energy, education, the introduction of new and improved 5G applications, services as well as infrastructure.

For those of you wondering, SDN is a network architecture approach that allows for the network to be easily controlled by the use of software solutions.

What Does SDN Technology Do?

It also allows for better programmability and automation for the entire network, from access to the core, which lets the organisation increase its operational efficiency.

Samsung's statement mentioned that with an architectural shift from hardware-based deployment to software-centric network design, SDN is key to the provision of highly secure, scalable and adaptable features especially useful in advancing of private networks.

The company's SDN portfolio consists of all the layers of the SDN architecture, be it switches and routers, controllers or orchestrators, as per the statement.

Samsung’s SDN solutions can also allow for automated end-to-end network slicing, which can let telecom operators provide customized services.

In case you did not know, Samsung's SDN is based on the ONOS or Open Network Operating System, which connects switches and routers from various suppliers and features an enhanced UX design.

Samsung, as a company, is not only the world's largest vendor of smartphones, but it is also one of the key suppliers of 5G end-to-end solutions, such as chipsets, radios and cores.

When it comes to what SDN exactly is, it is an approach to network management that allows for a dynamic and programmable efficient network configuration, which can improve network performance and monitoring, making it a lot like cloud computing, instead of traditional network management.

SDN is also meant to address the static architecture of traditional networks which is decentralized and complex whilst the current networks need more flexibility and easy troubleshooting. SDN tries to centralize network intelligence in one network component by removing the forwarding process of network packets.