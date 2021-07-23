Believe it or not, there are some internet service providers (ISPs) who offer a 400 Mbps plan to the users. Frankly, it is a speed range that most of the users don’t need. At maximum, all that an average internet user requires is 200 Mbps speed from his broadband connection if he/she has a big home with several people consuming data at the same time along with different Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices. Regardless, ACT Fibernet and Alliance Broadband both offer users a 400 Mbps internet plan with a multitude of benefits. Let’s take a look at how ACT’s plan is a better option.

ACT Fibernet 400 Mbps Plan

ACT offers several 400 Mbps plan in Bengaluru. The plan that we are going to be focusing on right now is the ‘ACT Incredible’ plan that comes with unlimited data and costs Rs 1,999 per month (exclusive of taxes). Even though the company says users get unlimited data, the data is capped at 3,300GB per month post which the speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps. There are additional benefits including ACT Stream TV 4K starting at Rs 200 per month, ZEE5 Premium free one month trial, Hungama at Rs 99 per month, SonyLIV for Rs 299 per month, Aha for Rs 299 per year, EPIC ON free for one month, ACT Shield starting at Rs 49 per month, and a free one month trial of Cult.fit.

Alliance Broadband 400 Mbps Plan

Alliance Broadband offers its 400 Mbps broadband plan for Rs 2,600 per month (exclusive of taxes). So it is much more expensive than what ACT Fibernet’s 400 Mbps plan costs. However, with this plan, users get truly unlimited data meaning there’s no cap on the amount of the data a user can consume in a given month. Further, there are over-the-top (OTT) benefits including SonyLIV, ZEE5 Premium, Hoichoi, Hungama Play, and AddaTimes.

In comparison, ACT Fibernet’s plan is a much better option. Note that both the operators avail the above-mentioned plans in select locations. Even though Alliance Broadband’s plan is much better when it comes to data and OTT benefits, there’s just one thing that you can’t ignore - the price of the plan. Alliance Broadband’s plan is way too expensive than what most of the India can afford. Users have to pay approximately Rs 3,000 per month when taxes are added for the 400 Mbps plan of Alliance Broadband. Thus, if you are looking for a 400 Mbps broadband plan and both the plans are available in your area, going with ACT's plan would be a better choice.