How does VPN Work and Why is it Helpful

The term "Virtual Private Network," or VPN, refers to the possibility of creating a secure network connection when utilising public networks. VPNs mask your online identity and encrypt your internet activity. This makes it more challenging for outside parties to monitor your internet activities and steal data.

How Does a VPN Work?

In order for your data to be transmitted to the internet from the VPN and not your computer, a VPN works by redirecting your device's internet connection through the private server of your preferred VPN rather than your ISP. Your ISP assigns your device an IP address, which is a string of numbers, and the VPN functions as a type of middleman as you connect to the internet, masking your IP address and safeguarding your identity. Additionally, until it reaches its intended location, your data will be unintelligible if it is somehow intercepted. A VPN uses encryption to build a secure "tunnel" between your device to the internet and conceal your sensitive information.

In contrast, when you browse a website without a VPN, your internet service provider, or ISP, connects you to that website. Your ISP gives you a special IP address that the website can use to recognise you. Your ISP can see the websites you visit because it manages and directs all of your traffic. And that particular IP address can be used to connect your activities to you.

Benefits of a VPN Connection

The following are some benefits of utilising a VPN connection:

Protect Your Privacy:

A VPN can help you mask your identity from websites, applications, and services that seek to track you by changing your IP address. Thanks to a layer of robust encryption, effective VPNs also prevent your internet service provider, cell carrier, and anybody else who might be listening from seeing your activity.

Increase Your Security:

You are shielded against security breaches in many different ways, such as packet sniffing, unauthorised Wi-Fi networks, and man-in-the-middle attacks, by using a VPN. When using an untrusted network, such as free public Wi-Fi, travellers, remote workers, and all other types of mobile users need a VPN.

Change Your Location:

Your IP address, which is a special number that identifies you and your location in the world, is changed when you use a VPN. If the VPN service has servers in nearly any country, including the UK, Germany, Canada, Japan, or virtually any other nation, you will appear to be in that area when you connect, thanks to your new IP address.