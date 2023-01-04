Google Pixel 7a to Come to India

The Pixel 7a will come to India in 2023, according to predictions. It doesn’t seem like the device will launch anytime soon because its predecessor arrived in the country just five months back. There are chances that the new version could arrive sooner in the country. Some of the leaks about the upcoming Pixel 7a phone have already been leaked online. Here is everything you need to know.

Pixel 7a Info You Should Know

The Pixel 7a will likely be announced during Google's yearly I/O event in May, just as it did with the previous model. However, the phone took some time to reach India. There is a chance that the Pixel 7a will enter the Indian market at a later date. However, if the phone debuts at the upcoming Google event, we will at least learn about it.

The Tensor G2 processor that powers the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone might be used by the Pixel 7a as well. This one could have a ceramic body, something that Google appears to be introducing with its Pixel smartphones. A hands-on video has hinted that the design will be identical to the Pixel 6a, so you may anticipate that.

According to rumours, the Pixel 7a will feature a telephoto sensor, a first for the Pixel A series. It is rumoured to have a flagship camera, which it may have taken from the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone from the previous year. Although there are no details about additional sensors, we anticipate that this one will provide a significantly better experience than its predecessor. The Pixel 6a won the title of "best overall" camera phone of 2022 in a blind test done by well-known YouTuber MKBHD, and the device also earned the title of "best portrait" camera.

According to the rumours so far, the next reasonably priced Pixel phone will feature wireless charging. It is unknown if this one will be classified as water-resistant. We anticipate the new version to have a greater IP rating than its predecessor, which sports an IP67 classification.

The Pixel 6a had a starting price of Rs 43,999 when it was first introduced in India, and the Pixel 7a might have a similar pricing point. The Pixel 6a is currently available for Rs 32,999 after a price decrease.