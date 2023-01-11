Apple Wants to do Everything In-house, Now Going for Display

Apple, a leading consumer electronics manufacturer, is looking to build components in-house for its products. The company doesn't want to reply on others for components. Very soon, you will see Apple using its own custom display on the popular products such as iPhones and Apple Watch. According to a Reuters report, Apple plans to swap the display in the Apple Watch by the end of the next year and the company would eventually do it for other products such as iPhones.

Apple Wants to Reduce its Dependency

Apple doesn't want to depend on others for the major components of its products. In 2020, Apple introduced MacBooks with in-house M1 chip. This move was to reduce dependency on Intel for Mac chips. In the same manner, Apple designs its own chips for the iPhones.

Now in 2024, Apple plans to go for its own display as well. Apple doesn't want to rely a lot on players such as LG and Samsung for displays anymore.

The report added that Apple would upgrade the current OLED displays to microLED. With the displays coming in-house, Apple will be able to gain more control over the quality of its products. Whether that would increase the cost of the Apple products or not is something we will only know once that happens.

Apple products' displays are considered the best by many because of their consistency and the software optimisation that Apple is able to deliver.

Building in-house displays would allow Apple to cut costs in the long run as it starts making displays for more and more products.

As mentioned, the first product that would see its display being swapped by an in-house display from Apple is the Apple Watch.

Apple has not commented anything on this officially. Apple fans will be really happy after hearing this development.