Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Launched in India: Price and Specifications

The newest tablet from the firm comes in Frost Blue and Strom Grey colour options and has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

  • The colours of the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus are Frost Blue and Strom Grey.
  • The entry-level Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Wi-Fi model costs Rs 19,999.
  • India's first tablet with Google Kids Space

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus

The Android tablet Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) was introduced on Thursday in India. The newest tablet from the firm comes in Frost Blue and Strom Grey colour options and has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Customers in India will be able to purchase the tablet in WiFi and LTE versions, both of which run Android 12 out of the box, for Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively.

According to the business, the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) tablet is currently on sale through Lenovo.com and Amazon.in and will soon be made available through more offline retail channel partners.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Specifications and Features

According to the business, the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) weighs 465g and has a 10.61-inch 2K IPS LCD screen with a 15:9 aspect ratio, 10-point multi-touch, and 400nits of brightness. Additionally, the display is TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified. The tablet has 8.0MP (RGB) front and back cameras, a 7,700mAh battery, and comes pre-packaged with a 20W fast charger. A pen stylus, however, is not included in the selling box.

The Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is said to be one of the first tablets in India to have Google Kids Space, a mode specifically created for kids that provides content filters, safety settings, and privacy protection for kids while they explore and install applications. Kids may explore and learn from the apps, books, and movies in the specialised mode. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) models have dimensions of 251.2 x 158.8 x 7.45mm with a microSD Card slot that can accommodate up to 1TB of additional storage in addition to an integrated Qualcomm Adreno 610 GPU graphics card. Both models include four Dolby Atmos-capable speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The company's plan to offer specific features for kids reflects its ambition to market to the consumer sector that invests in tablets for learning and pleasure. Tablets are becoming a necessary tool for education and leisure. The third generation Tab M10 Plus finds the ideal mix when consumers choose one tablet for entertainment and education while at home, according to Pankaj Harjai, Director - Tablets & Smart Devices, Lenovo India.

Lenovo Tab M10 (3rd Gen) Price and Availability

Priced at Rs 19,999 for the Wi-Fi-only model and Rs 21,999 for the LTE option, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is available now. The tablet is currently on sale on both Lenovo.com and Amazon.in. Soon, it will also be offered through offline retail channels.

