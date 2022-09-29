Amazon Brings New Fire TV Cube for Rs 13999, Alexa Voice Remote Pro for Rs 2499

Amazon has just announced the launch of a new generation Fire TV Cube. This is the most powerful streaming media player yet from Amazon, and the price reflects so! Along with the 3rd-gen Fire TV Cube, Amazon has also announced Alexa Voice Remote Pro for the Indian market. Both are currently not available for sale but have only been announced for the Indian market. Take a look at the specifications of the products, and we will list their price with the bank offers below.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd-Gen) Specifications

Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd-gen) will come with a new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor, which makes this generation 20% more powerful than the previous one. With all this power, users can be guaranteed that all the apps will be opened at a lightning speed, and a fluid streaming media player experience will be delivered. There's, of course, support for Alexa for hands-free use of the product.

Users will be able to stream content at up to 4K UHD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos. This new Fire TV Cube comes with an HDMI port. When connected with a Set-Top Box (STB), users can simply say 'Alexa, switch to DTH', and the TV would switch to the STB content. There's also USB port for easy connection with compatible devices. The Fire TV Cube comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 technology to ensure that you can get the fastest and smoothest experience. In case you need a wired connection directly, the new Fire TV Cube also comes with an Ethernet port.

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro Specifications

The Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro is a premium remote on offer from Amazon. With this remote, users will be introduced to the Remote Finder feature, which will help in finding a remote that's misplaced. There are two new customisable buttons to ensure that your favourite content can be easily accessed anytime you want. These buttons are basically shortcuts to apps. Alexa Voice Remote Pro also comes with backlit buttons which automatically illuminate in low-light settings.

Amazon Fire TV Cube and Alexa Voice Remote Pro Price

As mentioned in the headline, the Amazon Fire TV Cube and Alexa Voice Remote Pro have been introduced in India for Rs 13,999 and Rs 2,499, respectively. On the Amazon Webpage, there's a 10% discount of up to Rs 1250 on SBI card transactions on the Fire TV Cube. There are no-cost EMI options available as well. Amazon hasn't given an exact date for the availability of the products yet.