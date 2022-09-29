Mavenir Announces New 5G Small Cell for Indoor SA Coverage

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

This new radio from Mavenir is easy to deploy, is cost-effective, and is a high-capacity solution which is ideal for a variety of deployment use cases which, includes enterprises such as retail, warehousing, office, manufacturing and more. 

Highlights

  • Mavenir has announced a new 5G small cell meant to provide indoor SA (standalone coverage).
  • The new 5G small cell from Mavenir is - E511.
  • Mavenir has deployed over 2 million small cells globally. This new small cell will become a part of the company's expanding small cell portfolio. 

Mavenir

Mavenir has announced a new 5G small cell meant to provide indoor SA (standalone coverage). This small cell will be unveiled at the upcoming India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 event in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The new 5G small cell from Mavenir is - E511. It is a product that is applicable globally and has the flexibility of supporting both centralised and distributed ORAN (Open RAN) architectures. Mavenir has deployed over 2 million small cells globally. This new small cell will become a part of the company's expanding small cell portfolio.

This new radio from Mavenir is easy to deploy, is cost-effective, and is a high-capacity solution which is ideal for a variety of deployment use cases which, includes enterprises such as retail, warehousing, office, manufacturing and more.

Puneet Sethi, Mavenir’s SVP and GM for the Radio Access Network Business, “By adding the 5G small cell to Mavenir’s product portfolio, we have competed our Multi-G (2G/3G/4G/5G), software upgradable, Open RAN-based small cells offering - enabling CSPs to enhance their network capacity and coverage for in-building use cases. The E511, is currently undergoing lab trials across India, Europe and US.”

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

Recent Comments

Expert Opinion

