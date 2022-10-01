TCS Will Showcase Homegrown 4G Network for BSNL at IMC 2022

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will present live demonstrations of the fourth generation (4G) telecom network capabilities it is implementing for the government-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), fifth generation (5G)-backed use cases, and satellite communications (satcom) readiness at the India Mobile Congress - 2022, which will be opened by prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

TCS will demonstrate an entirely domestically built and developed communications network

Besides 4G and 5G video calling, numerous advanced use cases, such as direct-to-mobile 5G broadcasting and robotics applications in healthcare and manufacturing, would be demonstrated, according to a report by ET Telecom. The Mumbai-based TCS will also be showcasing an end-to-end indigenously designed and developed telecom network spanning 4G/5G wireless, optical access and transport, as well as satellite communications.

During the four-day telecom industry exhibition in Delhi's Pragati Maidan, the TCS-backed consortium, which includes the state-owned Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT), would demonstrate live network capabilities, including data throughput. In particular, the impasse over the increased price for the rollout of up to 100,000 sites has virtually been resolved between the two corporations. Due to the total extent of the work and the required supplies as a result of chipset supply chain restrictions, the revised cost is Rs 17,000 crore.

The native stack that is incorporated into the BSNL network is reliable, scalable, and compliant with accepted international standards. In order to catch up to rivals in the private sector, both businesses aim to implement 5G alongside 4G. By 2023, it is anticipated that the network would be upgraded to a 5G NSA (non-standalone) core.

Competing consortiums supported by Tech Mahindra, L&T, and HFCL withdrew as a result of difficulties with their local partners, who were expected to supply the essential machinery. In order to de-stress BSNL's balance sheet and upgrade its network to next-generation technologies, the Centre approved a Rs 1.64 lakh crore package in July.