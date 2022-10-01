5G is Launching in India Today: What You Should Expect

5G network launch is scheduled for today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make the announcement of the 5G launch at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. 5G is going to revolutionise the digital journey of India. It is much more than just a mobile network for consumers. 5G can enable several use cases that were never possible before with wireless networks. Even in the consumer domain, 5G is going to make a huge difference by enabling use cases such as cloud gaming which the telcos are eagerly seeking to monetise.

But what can you expect with 5G after its launch?

What to Expect from 5G Launch Today?

5G is going to be a game changer, but it will come slowly to all the users in the country. Jio will start with four places - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. Post its launch, users in some parts of Delhi would be able to use 5G. It would take some time before every user in Delhi and the above-named cities would be able to consistently get 5G speeds.

This is why even if the telcos launch 5G tariffs, they wouldn't be too different from the 4G tariffs. Or there could be a possibility that 5G would be offered with the 4G plans themselves. It could just be a matter of where the consumer is and what kind of network coverage he/she is getting.

The point is, don't get too excited about 5G right now. The telcos are definitely going to showcase what kind of use cases and possibilities 5G brings to the table for both consumers and enterprises. At the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, the telcos will also have their booths, and they will showcase what they intend to do with 5G in future. Visitors can get passes from the official website of IMC.

In terms of speed and latency, 5G should definitely be a boost to what Indians have become used to with the 4G networks. Right now, there's a lot that can be expected from 5G, but it goes without saying that it would be foolish to get unnecessarily excited about what you can do with 5G right away. The tech ecosystem will have to adapt and develop over the coming years to accommodate 5G in a real sense to actually make some difference in the lives of consumers and enterprises.