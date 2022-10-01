How You Can Open an Airtel Payments Bank Account

You'll be happy to learn that there are offline and online ways to open an Airtel Payments Bank account. You can go ahead and open your bank account offline if you don't feel comfortable using the Airtel Thanks app. You must go to the nearest Airtel banking location to accomplish this.

Airtel Payment Bank Account

For any issues you may have had with India's conventional banking system, Airtel Payments Bank provides a special solution. In our country, banking used to be a hassle with long lines, tedious paperwork, and numerous formalities that only served to make people groan. No longer, though. Since it was established with the goal of facilitating speedier and easier online banking for everyone, Airtel Payments Bank seeks to address all of these issues.

Here are various methods that are described below if you're wondering how to open an Airtel Payments Bank account or simply how long it takes. You'll be happy to learn that there are offline and online ways to open an Airtel Payments Bank account.

Online Opening of an Airtel Payment Bank Account

  1. First, download the Airtel Thanks app to your smartphone. You may easily get Airtel Thanks because it is compatible with both Apple and Android smartphones.
  2. Open the app after downloading it, then select the Pay tab at the bottom of the window.
  3. You must scroll down and access the app's Payment Settings in the following step.
  4. When you click it, a new page with the Airtel Payments Bank settings will load. In addition, a link button will be placed directly beside it.
  5. The Link button, when clicked, brings up a new screen. Before you can finally create your account, you must submit your personal information here, including your name, phone number, ID proof, and other papers.

Your Airtel payments bank account will be opened as soon as all of these details are correctly filled out.

Offline Access to the Airtel Payments Bank Account

You can also go ahead and open your bank account offline if you don't feel comfortable using the Airtel Thanks app. You must go to the nearest Airtel banking location to accomplish this. However, keep in mind to bring your personal ID and any other documents that may be needed to open a bank account.

