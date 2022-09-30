OnePlus 11R Specifications Leaked: Details

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

The forthcoming device is said to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and up to 16GB of RAM.

Highlights

  • Up to 16GB of RAM could fit in the OnePlus 11R.
  • According to rumours, the smartphone would have three back cameras.
  • A 120Hz refresh rate display is rumoured for the OnePlus 11R.

OnePlus 11R

The OnePlus 11R debut could happen in a few months. The OnePlus 11R's full specifications have already been revealed online, while OnePlus has not yet officially announced that a replacement for the OnePlus 10R is in the works. It is anticipated that the OnePlus 11R will include a 120Hz refresh rate display. It might be equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, up to 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. In the future device, the OnePlus is rumoured to include a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC rapid charging.

OnePlus 11R Specifications Leaked

The OnePlus 11R's complete specifications have been leaked by tipster Steve H.McFly in collaboration with MySmartPrice. The smartphone would, according to the source, have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, much like the OnePlus 10R. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and up to 16GB RAM are expected to power the next device. This would be a notable distinction between the OnePlus 11R and the OnePlus 10R, assuming the leak turns out to be accurate. The MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC is found in its predecessor.

According to reports, there are two RAM (8GB and 16GB) and two storage (128GB and 256GB) options for the OnePlus 11R. The phone is expected to have three cameras on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP super wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro photographer. A 16MP selfie camera could be located at the front for taking selfies. In the future, the OnePlus 11R is rumoured to include a 5000mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging.

In April, the OnePlus 10R, which has two versions and a starting price of Rs 38,999, was revealed in India. Over the OnePlus 10R, the OnePlus 11R might offer improvements. The latter has an AMOLED display with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412) resolution and a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. Under the hood, it includes an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone sports three rear cameras, with the 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor serving as the focal point.

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

PM to Launch 5G Services on 1st October at India Mobile Congress
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch 5G Services in India on 1st October 2022 and inaugurate the 6th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2022.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Top 5 Movies For You to Binge Watch this Weekend
Latest OTT Releases this week: Here is a quick look at what's arriving on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney plus Hotstar and other platforms to binge watch this weekend.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
