Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Launched in India : Details

On Thursday, Fitbit unveiled its newest line of wearables in India. Along with the Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker, this lineup also includes the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2 fitness watches. These new wearables, according to Fitbit, are lighter and more comfy than its earlier models. They have a ton of functions, including tracking blood oxygen levels (SpO2), sleep patterns, stress reactions, and heart rate. Notably, the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2 are claimed to have a battery life of up to 6 days, whereas the Fitbit Inspire 3 is believed to have a battery life of up to 10 days.

Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 Specifications and Features

Both Android and iOS devices are compatible with the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4. They boast quick charging, which is touted to give a day's worth of battery life with a 12-minute charge, as well as battery life of up to 6 days. They have an always-on mode for their display. Additionally, both models have a side-mounted navigation button and an integrated GPS.

A new Body Response sensor, part of the Fitbit Sense 2's health-focused smartwatch, helps users better manage their stress. The Fitbit can identify indicators of atrial fibrillation, heart rate variability, changes in skin temperature, and more with its ECG app and PPG algorithm. The Fitbit Versa 4, on the other hand, is a fitness-focused device with more than 40 exercise modes. Users may achieve their daily activity objectives with the assistance of features like real-time analytics, Active Zone Minutes, a Daily Readiness Score, and others.

Fitbit Inspire 3 Features and Specifications

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a user-friendly fitness tracker with a 10-day battery life claim. A vibrant colour touch screen with an always-on mode is featured. This fitness tracker has an automatic workout detection feature and can save motion data for up to seven days. Additionally, it is water-resistant for up to 50 metres, making it appropriate for swimming. The SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, ambient light sensor, and optical heart rate monitor are all included with the Inspire 3.

Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4, Fitbit Inspire 3 Price

Colour options for the Fitbit Sense 2 include White Platinum, Mist Soft Gold, and Grey Graphite. It costs Rs 24,999 on Amazon to acquire. The Fitbit Versa 4 is available in Pink Sand, Waterfall Blue, and Graphite Black. On Amazon, it costs Rs 20,499. Last but not least, the Fitbit Inspire 3 costs Rs 8,999 on Amazon. It comes in the colours Lilac Bliss, Midnight Zen, and Morning Glow. A 6-month Fitbit Premium Membership is included with each of these Fitbit trackers.