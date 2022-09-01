Lenovo Glasses T1 Brings a Lot to Table, What You Should Know

Lenovo Glasses T1 come with an impressive display. These smart glasses sport two Micro OLED displays (one for each eye). The resolution supported by the display of the glasses is 1080x1920 pixels per eye, along with 60Hz refresh rate.

Lenovo Glasses T1

On Thursday, Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer Lenovo launched a new smart wearable for the people of China. This smart wearable is called Lenovo Glasses T1, and it brings a lot to the table for consumers. For starters, the Lenovo Glasses T1 would be called Lenovo Yoga Glasses in China. The global availability of the product is unknown at the moment, but it is likely to make it to select markets outside of China in 2023. These smart glasses are definitely something picked out from the future. Let's see what makes them stand out in the current mix of smart products.

Lenovo Glasses T1 Specifications

Lenovo Glasses T1 come with an impressive display. These smart glasses sport two Micro OLED displays (one for each eye). The resolution supported by the display of the glasses is 1080x1920 pixels per eye, along with 60Hz refresh rate. It would have definitely been better if the refresh rate was higher because the content would be very close to the eye of the consumer, and a lower refresh rate means eye strain.

To make the glasses as comfortable as possible for the user, there are nose pads, high-resistance hinges, and adjustable temple arms. Moreover, the displays are TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified along with TUV Flicker Reduced certified.

The display is not everything in smart glasses such as this. You also need a good sound experience to consume visual content in the best manner possible. That is why the Lenovo Glasses T1 also come equipped with high-fidelity in-built speakers, which lets users consume multimedia content on the go. For Motorola smartphones, these smart glasses feature 'Ready For' support.

The good thing is that the Lenovo Glasses T1 can work with iOS, Android, as well as Windows. Let's take a look at the price of these impressive glasses from Lenovo.

Lenovo Glasses T1 Price

Lenovo Glasses T1 has launched exclusively for the China market for now and would go on sale later in the year. The pricing of the product hasn't been disclosed by Lenovo and will only be revealed when it goes on sale for the first time. India launch is unknown at the moment.

