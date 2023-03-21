Moto G32 with More Memory Launched in India

Motorola has just launched a new higher memory variant of the Moto G32 in India. The smartphone was earlier launched in August 2022. But it came in a single memory configuration of 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The specifications of the device are the same, it is just the price of the smartphone that is new. The new variant of the smartphone that just launched in India comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has not gone on sale yet. Take a look at the price and the sale details below.

Moto G32 Price in India

Moto G32 is now available in a new 8GB+128GB variant for users. It will cost Rs 11,999. The device would exclusively go on sale from Flipkart on March 22, 2023, at 12 PM. The older 4GB+64GB variant is still available in India. It is now priced at Rs 10,499. Flipkart is also going to charge customers an additional Rs 49 for the ‘Secured Packaging Fee’. The device is available in two colour options - Silver Grey and Satin Silver.

Moto G32 Specifications in India

Moto G32 comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ resolution LCD display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 12 out of the box and is confirmed to get the Android 13 update in the near future.

The device packs a triple-camera system at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, the device comes with a 16MP sensor at the front. For additional security, there’s a fingerprint sensor on the smartphone.

The Moto G32, which is newly launched, ships with a 5000mAh battery and support for 33W fast charging. It also supports face unlock.