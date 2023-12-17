Vi Looking to Raise Up to Rs 12000 Crore via Selling Fibre Assets

Reported by Tanuja K 0

While Rs 12,000 crore won't solve the issues of Vi, the telco would likely be able to invest in some new regions or expand mobile network infra to gain new 4G customers. Further, Vi could also use the funds to pay short-term liabilities and place orders for 5G equipment.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi, a struggling Indian telecom operator, is looking to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore via selling fibre assets and in-building solution (IBS).
  • The fibre assets are worth Rs 10,000 - Rs 11,500 crore, while the IBS valuation could come to around Rs 500 crore.
  • Vi management said they will likely raise funds via potential investors by the end of the December quarter.

Follow Us

vi looking to raise up to rs

Vodafone Idea (Vi, a struggling Indian telecom operator, is looking to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore via selling fibre assets and in-building solution (IBS). The fibre assets are worth Rs 10,000 - Rs 11,500 crore, while the IBS valuation could come to around Rs 500 crore, according to an ET report. Vi management said they will likely raise funds via potential investors by the end of the December quarter. However, there have been no developments around that so far.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Most Expensive Prepaid Plan

The report added that if everything goes well, the deal would be concluded soon. Vi would sell these assets and then lease them back for the long term, much like what IndiGo does with its aircraft. The deal with a US-based digital infra firm is not going to happen anymore. Thus, fundraising via investors is not going to happen for some time now. For now, Vi is hopeful of raising funds by selling its fibre assets and IBS.

While Rs 12,000 crore won't solve the issues of Vi, the telco would likely be able to invest in some new regions or expand mobile network infra to gain new 4G customers. Further, Vi could also use the funds to pay short-term liabilities and place orders for 5G equipment. Back in 2019, Vi tried to sell its fibre assets and data center business, but that didn't go through because of not getting on the same page about valuation with the potential buyer.

Read More - Vi Prepaid Plans Under Rs 200

One positive that Vi would take from the recent months or quarters is that for the September quarter, it lost the least number of users since the two telecom giants including Vodafone India and Idea merged to form Vi. But there are still liquidity concerns for Vi as there's a huge debt on its shoulders and in a few years, the government will start demanding the dues to be paid as the moratorium period ends.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

One theory Maybe they are delaying it purposely and would release 5G plans after the last lok sabha elections take…

Reliance Jio Launches JioTV Premium Plans Starting at Rs 398…

Rupesh :

The rumors of BSNL being sold to Tata like Air India went to them, after election is gaining momentum. So…

BSNL will Remove this Affordable Broadband Plan on Feb 3

Rupesh :

I think they will as their claim of achieving blanket 5G coverage till Dec 2023 still has blank spots means…

Reliance Jio Launches JioTV Premium Plans Starting at Rs 398…

Faraz :

I wonder if they will continue unlimited 5G till March. As it's already December and no sign of 5G tarrif…

Reliance Jio Launches JioTV Premium Plans Starting at Rs 398…

shivraj roy :

But why? It has been proven since forever that Mobile frequencies don’t interfere with Aircraft Radio communications still DGCA acts…

5G in Indian Airports: Telcos Propose a Low Powered Radio,…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments