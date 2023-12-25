Vodafone Idea Adds Maldives to International Roaming Countries List

Vodafone Idea (Vi), a major Indian telecom operator is offering free unlimited incoming and outgoing voice calling benefits to international travellers. The telco is doing so at a cost of only Rs 133 per day, said a release. International travellers holding a Vi SIM will also be able to get unlimited data. Users will get truly unlimited international roaming plans from Vi, but they will have to shell out a lumpsum amount of Rs 3999. Unlimited benefits plans are available for customers travelling to 100+ countries. Vi said that the cost of Rs 133 per day would come for the users if they are going for the Rs 3999 pack.

The lower-price packs don't come with unlimited benefits. Maldives has become a new location for Vi to cater to. Now Indians visiting Maldives, a popular tourist spot for vacations can carry a Vi SIM with them and enjoy unlimited benefits. Vi's international roaming services are now present in over 105 countries in total. Major nations such as the UK, USA, Italy, and more are covered under this list.

The newly launched Maldives pack costs Rs 2999 and includes 100 minutes (outgoing + incoming), 5GB data, 10 outgoing SMS, free incoming SMS, and carries a validity of 10 days. Post the consumption of calling minutes, each minute of call would be charged at Rs 3 per minute, the rest of the world calls at Rs 35 per minute, and data is charged at Rs 1 per MB. For SMS and post quota, each would be charged at Rs 1 per SMS.

Vodafone Idea is the largest postpaid service provider in the country and is now also offering excellent international roaming plans. The plans will definitely be an aid to Indian travellers as they don't have to worry about exhausting benefits anymore with the unlimited benefits packs.