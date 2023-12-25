Involta Acquires Data Center and Land in Wisconsin for 20 MW Campus



Involta, a US colocation company backed by Carlyle, has acquired a 24.5-acre site housing an existing data center in Wisconsin's Green Bay region. Through this acquisition, Involta plans to implement a multi-phased approach to extend the current data center footprint to an expandable campus with up to 20 MW of capacity.

Involta SecurePower Model

Involta said the future campus will meet the rising enterprise colocation demands using the Involta SecurePower colocation model, which provides mission-critical data center space coupled with power, security, and connectivity services directly embedded into its facilities.

Advantage for Edge Deployments

Located 40 minutes from Green Bay, the campus project will support the fast-growing needs and performance requirements of critical high-tech industries with the colocation and services needed for enterprise workloads and AI applications, according to the official release. Additionally, the location's proximity is highly desirable for edge deployments.

Wisconsin Region

Wisconsin has been designated a Regional Tech Hub (RTH) by the Biden administration, and the area provides a low-risk zone with moderate temperatures to help regulate power demands, along with attractive tax incentives.

"The Green Bay market is a sought-after region across our portfolio of enterprise clients spanning healthcare organisations, manufacturers, and financial institutions," said Involta.

"As this market continues to grow, our evolving footprint in this vibrant region will deliver the capacity, fiber infrastructure, and hybrid IT services required to support high-performance compute for the most demanding and complex regulated industries."

Fiber Infrastructure

Furthermore, Involta plans to bring redundant fiber infrastructure to the Wisconsin market, driving more connectivity both locally and nationally. This acquisition marks Involta's 13th data center location, signalling entry into the Green Bay market.