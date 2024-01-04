Eir Reports 130 Percent Surge in 5G Network Usage in Ireland for 2023



Ireland’s Eir has published its annual '2023 Year in Data' report, highlighting digital trends across the country in 2023. The company has summarised nationwide usage in home broadband, mobile, and TV, providing a glimpse of evolving digital habits and how the Irish public has embraced digital connectivity.

Fixed Broadband Usage

Regarding fixed broadband, Eir stated that the total broadband usage data in 2023 increased by 9.7 percent compared to 2022, with 4,450 Petabytes (PB) in 2023 versus 4,056 PB in 2022. Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) broadband data increased by 49 percent in 2023 to 1,978 PB, up from 1,333 PB in 2022. On average, each household used 4,627 Gigabytes (GB) of broadband data in 2023, while households with fibre broadband used an average of 5,903 GB over the period. On average, Sunday was the day with the highest data usage throughout 2023.

Mobile Data Network Usage

Moving to Mobile Data Network usage in 2023, Eir reported that key trends included recording 17 million minutes of mobile voice calls on Friday, the 22nd of December, making it the busiest day for mobile conversations as people prepared for Christmas, with Christmas Day reportedly being the busiest day in 2023 for mobile data usage. Furthermore, Eir claimed that its 5G Network saw an impressive 130 percent increase in traffic compared to 2022. However, the telco did not confirm the exact data its 5G network carried.

Eir's Vision

Commenting on the 2023 yearly report, Eir said, "We’re proud as a business to continuously support this increased connectivity through substantial investment in telecommunications infrastructure over the past five years. The significant 49 percent increase in Gigabit Fibre usage underscores a growing reliance on high-speed internet in our daily lives. Furthermore, the impressive 130 percent increase in data usage across eir's 5G network shows the essential role that ultra-fast connectivity now plays in our everyday activities."