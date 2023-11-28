Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Expands Fiber Business With Acquisition of MNC Play’s Customer Assets

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

This acquisition will significantly expand Indosat's FTTH business, which operates under the brand name, Indosat HiFi.

Highlights

  • Indosat adds 300,000 customers to its FTTH portfolio.
  • Integrated FTTH and IPTV services for an enhanced customer experience.
  • Indosat fortifies its position in Indonesia's growing home broadband market.

Follow Us

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Expands Fiber Business With Acquisition of MNC Play's Customer Assets
Indonesia's Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH) announced today the acquisition of the customer assets of PT MNC Kabel Mediacom (MNC Play), a fiber-based network services provider in Indonesia. This move expands Indosat’s Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) business, operating under the brand Indosat HiFi.

Also Read: Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Reports USD 2.4 Billion Revenue Amid Rural Network Expansion




Customer Base Expansion

Indosat has acquired 300,000 fixed-home internet and entertainment customers from MNC Play, supplementing its existing base of 100 million mobile and FTTH subscribers.

Additionally, Indosat has obtained Internet Protocol Television Services (IPTV), allowing Indosat HiFi customers to enjoy integrated FTTH and IPTV services, enhancing the overall customer experience.

Vikram Sinha, President Director, and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, said, "It's wonderful to welcome MNC Play customers into the Indosat family. This transforms the scale of our Fiber-to-the-home business, and we expect it to have a positive impact on EBITDA from 2024. Home broadband will become an increasingly important contributor to Indosat's growth in the future and we have fortified our position in this important market."

"The growth of our FTTH business will also help to further our larger purpose, to connect and empower the people of Indonesia and accelerate the nation’s digital transformation," he added.

Also Read: Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Completes Circuit Switch Core Transformation With Ericsson

Anticipating Market Growth

According to the official statement, "Indonesia's fixed broadband market is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, driven by the further expansion of the fibre-optic network, increasing household penetration, and growing demand for high-speed broadband services."

Also Read: Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and ITU Partner to Boost Digital Skills Training in Indonesia

As part of the same deal, Asianet, a Lightstorm group company, has acquired MNC Play's fiber optic network assets, taking ownership and responsibility for managing and operating all aspects of the fiber optic networks.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Krishn :

Very right suggestion from jio. The other two private telecos have Ph.D in unethical practices.

Indian Telcos Not Letting Users Port Using Unfair Means, Claims…

shivraj roy :

thats all they can do i guess give attractive plans with shitty network coverage

Vodafone Idea Adds a New Rs 23 Prepaid Plan

Faraz :

Yet they did not exceed 125 million wireless data customers.

How Vodafone Idea Benefitted from Govt Scheme and added 4G…

Faraz :

None of the plans attract customers. That 24 rupees voucher may be useful for some emergency period of time. Jio…

Vodafone Idea Adds a New Rs 23 Prepaid Plan

Faraz :

I saw some American youtuber's video back in 2021 where they showed 5G speed varying in different locations of USA…

China is Clearly the Largest 5G Nation, Here's Why

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments