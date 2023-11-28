Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Expands Fiber Business With Acquisition of MNC Play’s Customer Assets



Indonesia's Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH) announced today the acquisition of the customer assets of PT MNC Kabel Mediacom (MNC Play), a fiber-based network services provider in Indonesia. This move expands Indosat’s Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) business, operating under the brand Indosat HiFi.

Customer Base Expansion

Indosat has acquired 300,000 fixed-home internet and entertainment customers from MNC Play, supplementing its existing base of 100 million mobile and FTTH subscribers.

Additionally, Indosat has obtained Internet Protocol Television Services (IPTV), allowing Indosat HiFi customers to enjoy integrated FTTH and IPTV services, enhancing the overall customer experience.

Vikram Sinha, President Director, and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, said, "It's wonderful to welcome MNC Play customers into the Indosat family. This transforms the scale of our Fiber-to-the-home business, and we expect it to have a positive impact on EBITDA from 2024. Home broadband will become an increasingly important contributor to Indosat's growth in the future and we have fortified our position in this important market."

"The growth of our FTTH business will also help to further our larger purpose, to connect and empower the people of Indonesia and accelerate the nation’s digital transformation," he added.

Anticipating Market Growth

According to the official statement, "Indonesia's fixed broadband market is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, driven by the further expansion of the fibre-optic network, increasing household penetration, and growing demand for high-speed broadband services."

As part of the same deal, Asianet, a Lightstorm group company, has acquired MNC Play's fiber optic network assets, taking ownership and responsibility for managing and operating all aspects of the fiber optic networks.