OPPO Reno11 5G Series is Here: Can it Redefine Semi-Premium Experience

OPPO Reno11 5G series introduced the latest 5G smartphones from OPPO for India. It again targets the semi-premium segment. There are two new phones - OPPO Reno11 5G and OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G. In the context of 2024, do these smartphones hold out on being exceptional options in the semi-premium range? Well, the specifications (mentioned below) do look decent, but the experience can't be known until we get to use the device.









OPPO Reno11 5G Series Pricing

The OPPO Reno11 5G is available in two memory variants - 8GB+128 for Rs 29,999 and 8GB+256GB for Rs 31,999. If you want more RAM, well, there's the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G with 12GB+256GB for Rs 39,999. Of course, there are discount offers. There's a cashback of up to Rs 4000 on Flipkart, OPPO e-Store, and mainline retailers with leading bank cards such as SBI Cards, ICICI Bank, and more.

There's also the option to exchange your old device. With UPI payments, there's an instant bank discount of 7.5% on the Reno11 Pro 5G. Also, buying the Reno11 5G will give you the option to get the OPPO Enco Air2 Pro at just Rs 2,999.

OPPO Reno11 5G Series Specifications and Features

Well, OPPO Reno11 5G brings the best of Android 14-based ColorOS 14 for the customers. Both devices feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. OPPO has given a special focus to the camera capabilities of both devices. Both smartphones come with OPPO's HyperTone Image Engine, Tone Mapping Algorithm, AI Portrait Retouching, AI Colour Portrait, and Bokeh Flaire Portrait.

However, there's camera hardware specifications are different.

The Reno11 5G comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony LYT600 sensor, a 32MP IMX709 RGBW telephoto portrait camera, and an 8MP IMX355 ultra-wide-angle sensor. The Reno11 Pro 5G comes with a primary 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, 32MP IMX709 RGBW telephoto portrait camera, and an 8MP IMX355 ultra-wide-angle sensor.

There's a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor for selfies on the Reno11 Pro 5G while on the Reno11 5G, there's a 32MP OmniVision OV32C. In terms of power, the Reno11 Pro 5G boasts a more powerful chip - MediaTek Dimensity 8200 clocked at 3.1 GHz while the Reno11 5G comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 clocked at 2.6 GHz.

The Reno11 Pro 5G features a 4600mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging support while the Reno11 5G comes with 67W SUPERVOOC charging.

Both look promising devices. But will they deliver what the customer actually wants? Well, only spending some time with the device will tell that. So stay tuned for that and look out for more content on TelecomTalk's YouTube channel.