Actis Acquires Latin America Data Center Business of Nabiax

Actis, a global fund focused on infrastructure, has acquired Nabiax's Latin American Data Center business as the leading Spanish Data Center company aims to concentrate on domestic expansion and bolster its prominent position as a reference company in the sector in the country.

Actis has agreed to acquire 11 data centres across six countries in Latin America and the US from Nabiax, a European Data Center operator owned by Asterion Industrial Partners and Telefonica. At the deal's closure, Actis will become the sole owner of the data centers.

Asterion Industrial Partners, who acquired Telefonica's Data Centre assets four years ago, will continue to own, operate and grow the European assets. Meanwhile, Actis will take over as the new owners of the data centres located in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and a small exposure in the US (Florida). These 11 Data Center locations have a combined IT load capacity of 23 MW with the potential to expand further. Telefonica remains an anchor tenant under a long-term contract.

Actis Digital Investments

This transaction is Actis' seventh investment in the digital infrastructure space and complements its five other existing Data Centre platforms in Asia and Africa.

Nabiax's Current Capacity in Spain

Began operating in 2019, Nabiax started with 11 MW of IT power in Spain and grew 230% in capacity in 3 years. Nabiax currently has an installed capacity of 26 MW IT in Spain and continues to invest in increasing its capacities which can exceed 120 MW in the three locations of Alcala de Henares, Madrid and Terrassa.

Actis said the Latin American data centre sector market is forecast to grow by 2.5x over the next 5 years. Nabiax's strategic plans encompass a range of initiatives, including the utilization of renewable energy to power its Data Centers, prioritizing energy efficiency and responsible water management, as well as driving the adoption of circular economy practices within its data centers.